Terrell, NC – Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65? Join us for a New to Medicare Seminar on Tuesday, August 9th, at 2 pm.

It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help you avoid serious and costly problems later.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors, trained by the NC Department of Insurance, will lead the information session and will be happy to answer your questions.

Please call the Council on Aging to attend, 828-328-2269.

Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library is located at 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell, NC.