Hickory – Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65?

It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help you avoid serious and costly problems later.

Join us at West Hickory Senior Center for as SHIIP will present New to Medicare Seminar on Wednesday, December 14th , at 2:30 pm. The West Hickory Senior Center is located at 400 17th St SW, Hickory, NC 28602.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors, trained by the NC Department of Insurance, will lead the information session and will be happy to answer your questions.

Please call the Council on Aging to attend, 828-328-2269.