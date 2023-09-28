New to Disc

Warner Archive:

New releases this week from the label include the animated film, Cats Don’t Dance (1997), the Robert Taylor Western, Westward the Women (1951) And the Clark Gable-Carole Lombard romantic comedy, Saratoga (1937). Various extras on these releases include shorts and animated cartoons.

Paramount:

School of Rock (1993) The wildly successful Jack Black starring comedy about a perpetual screw up who cons his way into a job substitute teaching, and winds up forming a band with his students, gets a new Blu-ray Steelbook edition. Previously released extras are included.

Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later (1998) Jamie Lee Curtis’s return to the Halloween franchise after a 17-year hiatus gets a new 4k upgrade. There are no extras.

Criterion:

La Bamba (1987) The biopic on the short life and times of Mexican pop star, Ritchie Valens, gets a new Blu-ray Edition. Extras include a new interview with the film’s director, Luiz Valdez, along with a making of documentary. Also being issued by the label is the recent David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream (2022).

Arrow:

Carlito’s Way (1993) Brian DePalma’s second film with Al Pacino, the tale of a Cuban gangster attempting to get his life together, gets the 4K treatment in a new edition. This new set includes some brand-new interviews along with previously issued extras.

Scream / Shout Factory:

My Bloody Valentine (1981) The horror tale of a miner on a killing spree gets a 4K upgrade in this new edition that retains the extras found on the previous Blu-ray Edition.

Natural Born Killers (1994) The ultra controversial Oliver Stone directed/Quentin Tarantino penned tale of two killers on the run, and the media circus surrounding them, makes the leap to 4K in a new addition which contains both the Director’s and Theatrical cuts. Legacy extras are retained and there are a few new interviews as well to go along with the terrific new transfer.

Kino:

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges teamed in this outstanding tale of a drifter and a robber planning a heist. The new 4k Edition includes a new commentary.

The Train (1965) John Frankenheimer directs this tale of the efforts to salvage artwork stolen by the Nazis in World War II. Extras include new commentary and featurette.

Also being issued by the label this week are Death Wish 4 the Crackdown and Death Wish 5, both with new commentaries.

Blue Underground:

The Girl from Rio (1969) Jess Franco directs this tale of a bisexual super villain and their plans to keep the male species enslaved utilizing an army of warrior women. The first-ever 4K release includes bonus materials featuring additional scenes, interviews and audio commentary.

Synapse:

Tenebrae (1982) Italian horror master Dario Argento’s tale of a mystery author tangling with a razor wielding serial killer gets a 4K upgrade. Extras include interviews, commentary, featurettes and a documentary.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com