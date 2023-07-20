New to Disc:

Arrow:

Hugo (2011) Martin Scorsese’s Oscar winning adaptation of the Brian Selznick YA novel gets the 4K treatment in a new edition that includes new and archival interviews and documentaries.

Kino:

To Live and Die in LA (1985) William Friedkin’s action tale of the efforts to stop a group of counterfeiters makes the leap to 4K disc this week along with new extras, which include commentaries and featurettes.

Audie Murphy Collection Volume 2 (1950-54) collects the following films starring the WWII vet turned actor. They are: Sierra, Kansas Riders and Destry. Bonus materials include new commentaries.

Number One With a Bullet (1987) Billy Dee Williams and Robert Carradine are cops taking on drug dealers in this atypical entry from Cannon Films. Extras include a new commentary.

Nevada Smith (1966) Steve McQueen is out to avenge his parent’s murder in this western from director Henry Hathaway. Extras include a new commentary.

Gloria (1980) Gena Rowlands, in an Oscar nominated performance, is an ex-gun moll tasked with protecting a 6-year-old. The film’s trailer is included.

52 Pick Up (1986) John Frankenheimer directed and Roy Scheider and Ann Margret star in this Elmore Leonard penned crime tale of a blackmailed politician and his efforts to clear his name. Extras include new commentary and isolated music track.

Other releases from the label include the silent love triangle, Michael (1924) and Abel Gance’s tale of earth on a destruction path with a comet, End of the World (1931).

Cohen Media:

Persian Lessons (2020) In WWII, a Jewish man pretends to be Persian in order to avoid the death camps in this foreign drama from director Arkadyi Baymatov.

Slava Ukraini (2023) is a new documentary told from the front lines of the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine. Extras include a Q & A.

Film Movement:

Cracked (2022) A woman returns to Thailand from New York and finds herself drawn to a mysterious portrait in this thriller from Thailand.

Are You Lonesome Tonight (2023) An AC repairman bonds with the widow of the man he accidentally killed in this drama from China.

Employee of the Month (2021) A cleaning lady stumbles into murder after asking her boss for a raise in this dark French comedy.

Warner Archive:

Land of the Pharaohs (1955) Jack Hawkins and Joan Collins star in this tale of a pyramid builder’s obsession with constructing a tomb from director Howard Hawks. An archival commentary is included.

Criterion:

The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher (1957-60) Five westerns made by director Budd Boetticher and starring Randolph Scott in the second half of the 1950s are collected together in this new box set. Films include The Tall T, Decision at Sundown, Buchanan Rides Alone, Ride Lonesome, and Comanche Station. Extras include new introductions, commentaries, archival interviews and an essay booklet.

Also, Jean Luc Goddard’s groundbreaking film, Breathless (1959), gets a 4K upgrade this week with the previous extras being ported over.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com