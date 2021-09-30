New in Theaters & Streaming:

Old Henry (2021) Tim Blake Nelson is a gunslinger with a questionable past who’s taken in by a farmer and his family in this western directed by Potsy Ponciroli. Trace Adkin and Stephen Dorff also star.

New to Disc:

Paramount:

Hardball (2001) Keanu Reeves is a gambler in hock who finds redemption coaching a youth baseball team comprised of inner city kids. Diane Lane co-stars. Extras include commentary, making of featurette, deleted scenes, music video and trailer.

Time-Life:

The Ultimate Richard Pryor Collection Uncensored (1965-2019) This remarkable thirteen disc DVD set is the final word on the late comic’s life and career. The set features all of his concert films, select TV appearances and specials, documentaries, the feature film, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling, a lost film, booklet and episodes from his TV series, Pryor’s Place. Available at TimeLife.com/RichardPryor.

Kino:

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923) The original silent version of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, starring Lon Chaney in one of his finest performances, has been wonderfully remastered in this terrific new release. Extras include commentary, 16mm home movies of Chaney and publicity materials.

Arrow:

Children of the Corn (1984) Linda Hamilton and Peter Horton star in the fondly remembered Stephen King adaptation of his short story, now getting a 4K upgrade. Extras include new interviews, featurettes, commentaries and trailer.Legend (1985) Ridley Scott’s initial foray into the fantasy genre, starring Tom Cruise as a man tasked with saving both his love and the last remaining unicorns, is also making its 4K debut in a two disc set that features both the theatrical and director’s cuts of the films. Extras include storyboards, commentaries, featurettes, bound book, alternate/deleted scenes and a trailer.

Criterion:

Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films (1967-72, 2004) The recently deceased filmmaker, composer and actor gets his due with this deluxe set featuring sparkling new transfers of four of his films; The Story of a Three Day Pass, Watermelon Man, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song and Don’t Play Us Cheap. Also included is the fictional film, Baadassss, directed by the filmmaker’s son, Mario, which recounts the creation of Sweet Sweetback. Extras include commentaries, short films, archival and new interviews, trailers and an essay booklet.

Also being issued by the company this week is director Luchino Visconti’s take on the rise of Naziism, The Damned (1969). Extras include behind the scenes doc, interviews and trailer.

Severin Films:

The Fourth Victim (1971) Carroll Baker stars as woman who learns of the murderous past of her current husband just a little too late in this Italian thriller. Extras include an interview, deleted scene and trailer.

Midnight (1981) John Russo, co-creator of Night of the Living Dead, wrote/directed this tale of a satanic cult on the loose in rural Pennsylvania. Extras include multiple interviews, trailer and alternate titles.

A Day of Judgment (1981) A killer wielding a scythe is on the loose in 1930s rural America in this thriller produced by NC filmmaker Earl Owensby. Extras include interviews.

Universal:

The Forever Purge (2021) The latest in the series of Purge films makes its disc debut and includes deleted/alternate scenes and featurettes.

Warner Archive:

A Night at the Opera (1935) The Marx Brothers’ first film for MGM-some say their best, although that’s debatable-has finally made its way to Blu-Ray with a splendid new transfer, commentary, shorts, trailer and appearances of Groucho on The Hy Gardner Show.

