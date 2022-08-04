Hickory – Beginning August 6, the City of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the City’s efforts to provide information and guidance to Convenience Center visitors, the new weekend closure is necessary to prevent contamination of recycling and dumping of garbage at the facility.

The Recycling Convenience Center is located next to C. Fred Hollar Fire Station (Station 2) at 1305 Ninth Avenue NE in Hickory and accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; cardboard; Plastics #1 and #2; and mixed paper for recycling.

In addition to the Recycling Convenience Center on Ninth Avenue NE, the City of Hickory operates a second recycling drop-off center called the Solid Waste Transfer Station. This facility is located downtown at 1050 First Avenue SW and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; Plastics #1 and #2; cardboard; used motor oil; and antifreeze.

Residents are reminded that there are specific guidelines that must be followed as to what can be recycled at these convenience centers. All items not listed on the posted information at the facility and on the City’s Recycling webpages, including garbage and junk items, are not accepted at either of these facilities at any time.

“We encourage all citizens to read the recycling tips on the City’s website and be aware of what items can and cannot be recycled,” said Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine. “How well our residents follow the proper requirements will directly determine the future of recycling in Hickory.”

For more information about residential recycling in the City of Hickory and important recycling tips, please visit https://www.hickorync.gov/residential-recycling or contact the Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.