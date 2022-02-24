Hickory – After playing to sold out houses for its opening weekend, Caitlyn Waltermire’s new play, BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA returns for a second weekend of performances, this Friday through Sunday in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances are at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30pm on Sunday.

Since she came back home for her sister’s funeral, Laura Vanderpool has begun to develop a strange skin condition. For reasons she doesn’t quite understand, she goes searching for answers in “Captain Peabody’s Fabulous Logbook of Nautical Creatures.”

Performances of BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA continue from February 25 through March 5. Shows are at 7:30pm on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sunday, February 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

For the protection of both the patrons and the performers, the Hickory Community requires that all patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Christy Rhianna Branch is Mom and Jennifer Leigh is Laura in the new play, BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA, now on stage in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. For information, show times and tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Katherine Stone.