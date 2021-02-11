Valdese, NC – A new Education Park is coming to Valdese thanks to the efforts of Foundation Forward, Inc. of Burke County, working with the Town of Valdese and other local organizations.

If you have driven down Main Street in Valdese recently, you may have noticed some exciting activity happening directly across the street from Myra’s Restaurant. Excavation began at the end of January to clear a space for an educational, historic, and patriotic destination where area residents, both young and old, can receive a hands-on learning experience in national, state, and local history and civics. This interactive area will include replicas of the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights, collectively known as our Charters of Freedom. There will be statues to recognize the founding fathers who played vital roles in education and leadership during the early days of our nation. These are Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Adams, and George Washington. The park will also feature areas to learn about state and local history, honor veterans and our military, and celebrate our diverse culture as Americans.

There will be a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday, February 16th at 1 pm. This will launch Phase 1 of the project, which includes the Charters of Freedom setting, one additional educational setting, four of the life-size statues, and several park benches. The public is invited to attend this event. Masks and social distancing are required.

This will be the second Charters of Freedom setting in Burke County. There is also a beautiful granite display in front of the historic courthouse in Morganton. Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without incurring the costs of traveling to Washington, D.C. These settings will provide a hands-on education in American History and Civics. “Imagine if you will school teachers bringing their 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade classes to their Charters of Freedom for annual field trips to learn a little about our founding fathers, the history surrounding the beginning of our country, and how the government is meant to serve and protect We The People,” says Vance in his dedication speech. With the addition of the Founding Fathers statues and other features of this Education ark, this location will also provide a dynamic place for citizens to gather, celebrate, honor, and reflect. This is sure to be a destination spot for travelers and history lovers from all over!

Legacy Pavers will be installed in front of the Charters of Freedom setting for citizens and visitors to honor loved ones, active duty military or veterans, first responders, businesses, or organizations. If you or your business are interested in being part of this tremendous educational experience for students and adults alike, there will also be Shareholders’ plaques and other sponsorship opportunities throughout the park.

For more information on these tax-deductible methods to show your support, please visit www.chartersoffreedom.com, and click the Contact Us link.

About Foundation Forward, Inc.

Foundation Forward, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) North Carolina non-profit that receives no tax dollars or government funding. For more information visit www.chartersoffreedom.com or call Mike Unruh, Director of Communications and Resources, at 910-508-3165.