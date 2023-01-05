Valdese, NC – On Friday, January 13, 2023, an exhibition of the works of Irina Khudyakov and Linda Harvey at Rock School Arts Foundation opens. The public is invited to a reception on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2-4pm. RSAF Galleries are located in the Old Rock School in Valdese, NC. The works will remain in Gallery I and II through Friday, February 17th . Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:30 – 5. Works may also be viewed online at the Foundation’s website: rockschoolartgalleries.com. For more information about the Foundation or the exhibition call 828-838-9806 or email rsaf1893@gmail.com.

Meet Irina Khudyakov

Irina was born in Moscow, Russia.

In 1991 her family moved to the US, and resided first five years in Manhattan, New York, and later in Upstate NY. The family moved to Hickory, NC in 1998 for her husband’s new job.

Irina started study oil painting at CVCC and enjoyed the beauty of oils from the beginning. Several years later she and her husband left Hickory for his job and lived in other states: Connecticut, Virginia and Maryland, where she continued to improve her painting skills.

In Martinsville, VA she attended art classes at Piedmont Arts and Art Studio 107 with retired artist Roland A. Guidry. And became a member of Lynwood Artists Association. During their time in VA, almost four years, Irina participated in the annual art exhibition “Expressions” at Piedmont Arts, where she received purchase awards each year.

In Baltimore, where she and her husband spend over one year Irina attended Mitchell School of Fine Arts, where she studied the technique of old Dutch masters. She never stopped learning about art techniques, art styles, artists from books and the websites, visit to museums and exhibitions.

When The family returned to Hickory, NC, she once again attended art classes at CVCC. She became a member of Foothills Artists and Uni4Artists art groups and remains an active member. She participated in several local artists competitions and exhibitions: United Art Council in Hickory, Caldwell Art Council in Lenoir, her artwork received 3rd place in the six counties competition/exhibition, Rock School Arts Foundation Annual Open Art Competition, Valdese, Annual Cork and Canvas Art Show at Abernathy Laurels in Newton, North Wilkesboro Artist’s Juried Exhibit, Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, Burke Art Council, Morganton.

Her works are in private collections in Germany, France, Russia, Macedonia, and across the

Meet Linda Harvey

“The Arts” have fascinated me since childhood. In college, it was literature and writing. During my child-rearing years in Pittsburgh, my interest turned to pottery. I learned wheel-throwing, glaze-making, and kiln-firing of pottery through workshops and private lessons and was a member of the Pittsburgh Craftsman Guild. My works were juried into shows at the Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Center, and I taught hand-building pottery in the local high school’s continuing education program.

Upon moving to Raleigh in 1980, I became a “teaching docent” at the North Carolina Museum of Art and served as president of the docent organization in 1987. While accompanying my husband on business trips, I was able to enjoy the art collections in major U.S. and European museums and galleries. When I discovered homemade paper, I began learning how to make it.

After retiring to Valdese in 2007, I experimented further with paper making, finding it to be a versatile medium with unlimited creative possibilities. It has been a joy to share this medium with others by conducting paper-making workshops offered by the Rock School Arts Foundation

Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W., Suite 35, Valdese, NC 28690.

Cagnes-sur-Mer In Old Town by Irina Khudyakov

Life’s Twists and Turns by Linda Harvey