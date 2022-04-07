Newton, NC – The Backpack Program of The Corner Table is hosting their 4th annual Standup to Hunger fundraiser on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Novel Taproom in Newton. The 2022 event is presented by Village Motors in Conover.

In partnership with Comedy Zone, the event will feature, rising comedian, Shaun Jones who has filmed on B.E.T’s Comic View, Starz “1st Amendment Standup” and Robert Townsend’s “Partners in Crime-The Next Generation.” Shaun has also starred in the 2003 motion picture “Shade” as the crooked poker player, Mr. Ose, starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., the show will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and can be purchased at www.thecornertable.org/standup-to-hunger or by calling 828-464-0355. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and seating is limited. This show is for ages 21+ and the content shared is at the discretion of the comedian. We have provided suggestions to tailor their act. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with Shaun and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres prior to the show.

Sponsorships for the event are available and range from $150 to $1,000. Our current 2022 sponsors include Village Motors of Conover, Catawba Pediatric Associates, Linthead Properties, Cargo Transporters, Shana & Jeffrey White, Donnie’s Tax Service, Greater Hickory Jaycees, Maiden Small Animal Hospital, Reg & Claudia Moore, Beckley, Whitener & Wetmore Wealth Advisors, Homes with Sheenia, Mark and Kim Bolick, Longworth Bail Bonds, and Telco Community Credit Union.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the mission of the Backpack Program. All funds received will be used to continue eliminating hunger as a barrier to a good education for local school children by providing bags full of food each weekend of the school year. “We’re excited to partner with Novel as they host the Backpack Program and help promote our annual Comedy show fundraiser. We encourage you to come out and spend the evening laughing your “backpack off” all while raising vital funding for the program,” said Amanda Newton, Backpack Program Coordinator. “The money we raise will make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate in our community.”

For more information about the event, please visit www.thecornertable.org/standup-to-hunger.