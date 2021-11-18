Hickory – Join the library in welcoming Robert Andrews, from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM), on Monday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m. for an informative session for high schoolers and their families. Learn about how to apply for programs at Durham, Morganton, and NCSSM-online, have your questions answered, and hear about this unique opportunity for promising young North Carolinians. As a global leader in STEM education, NCSSM offers an experience designed to transform students into thinkers-makers and doers, ready to lead North Carolina and the world.

For more information please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.