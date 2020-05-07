Raleigh, NC – To assist N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle customers and partners in dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a provision included in the COVID-19 bill signed into law today by Governor Cooper grants a five-month extension of the expiration date on more than two dozen DMV credentials.

The bill also allows the DMV to waive any penalties for a late registration renewal during the extension period. Customers who already paid a $15 fee for a late renewal in March or April will be reimbursed.

The five-month extension applies to any credential that expires on or after March 1, and before August 1. The list includes:

Driver license

Learner’s permit

Limited learner’s permit

Limited provisional license

Full provisional license

Commercial driver license

Commercial learner’s permit

Temporary driving certificate

Special identification card

Handicapped placard

Vehicle registration

Temporary vehicle registration

Dealer license plate

Transporter plate

Loaner/Dealer “LD” plate

Vehicle inspection authorization

Inspection station license

Inspection mechanic license

Transportation network company permit

Motor vehicle dealer license

Sales representative license

Manufacturer license

Distributor license

Wholesaler license

Driver training school license

Driver training school instructor license

Professional house-moving license

The bill also extends the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registration to correspond with the extended expiration dates. In addition, there is also an extension of the expiration of an Intrastate Medical Waiver for up to five months, if the DMV Medical Review Unit determines the extension is appropriate. And it confirms the validity of a driving eligibility certificate dated on or after Feb. 9, and before March 10, to meet the requirements for a license or permit until 30 days after the date the Governor rescinds the State of Emergency Executive Order or the date the DMV reopens all driver license offices, whichever is earlier.