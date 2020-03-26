North Carolina – Governor Roy Cooper today announced NC 2-1-1 by United Way of North Carolina as a resource for people to call for assistance related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

North Carolinians can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up now to get regular alerts on the rapidly evolving situation and North Carolina’s response.

NC 2-1-1 can refer callers to the organizations in their local community best equipped to address their specific health and human services needs including food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, parenting resources, health care, employment, substance abuse treatment, as well as specific resources for older adults and for persons with disabilities, and much more. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance.

All North Carolinians are encouraged to visit www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus for reliable, up-to-date information. Included on this page is helpful information for:

Individuals and Families

Businesses and Employers

Providers

Colleges, Schools and Child Care Providers

Long-term Care Facilities

Travelers