Lenoir, NC – The Blackberry Festival in Downtown Lenoir is an a 2 day festival that brings in upwards of 25,000 people from all over the state and is one of North Carolina’s premiere street festivals. Vendors, Live Music, Kids Zone, The World’s Largest Patchwork of Blackberry Cobbler, Blackberry eating contest, Food…and oh so much more!

Hours: Friday, July 14 from noon-10pm and Saturday, July 15 from 9am-10pm. It’s a berry good time during this two day event!

Check website for more information and schedules at ncblackberryfestival.com