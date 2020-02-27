Hickory, NC – In order to construct the center support for the iconic bridge that will cross N.C. 127 as a component of the City Walk project, N.C. 127 will be closed between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE over the next few weekends in a series of closures. The roadway will be closed during the following time frames:

• Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. through Mon., Mar. 2, at 6 a.m.

• Friday, Mar. 13, at 6 p.m. through Mon., Mar. 16, at 6 a.m.

• Friday, Mar. 20, at 6 p.m. through Mon., Mar. 23, at 6 a.m.

• Friday, Mar. 27, at 6 p.m. through Mon., Mar. 30, at 6 a.m.

Detour routes will be established and clearly marked. Delays should be expected.