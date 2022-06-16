Hickory – National Pollinator Week is June 20th – 26th, 2022, and Catawba Science Center is celebrating in the Flutter-by Habitat! Wednesday, June 22nd is ‘Dress Like a Bug Day’. Kids 18 and under can dress like a bug to receive FREE admission to Catawba Science Center. Stay for a ‘Buggy Lunch & Learn’ with Bruce from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM that Wednesday in the large choral room. Join Bruce Beerbower and bring your lunch to learn how pollinators help the world stay alive and flowering!

On Thursday, June 23rd learn with Bruce Beerbower all about CSC’s resident Pollinators during ‘Butterflies with Bruce’ from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the Flutter-by Butterfly Habitat.

Finally Saturday, June 25th is Family Bug Day! A full day of Beekeeping, Bugs, and Botanicals at Catawba Science Center! More ‘Dress Like a Bug Days’ are coming on July 13th and August 17th. Even MORE Butterfly special events on July 28th with another ‘Butterflies with Bruce’ in the Flutter-by Habitat and a ‘Buggy Lunch & Learn: Mysteries of Monarchs’ with Bruce on August 25th. Don’t miss these June – August special events at Catawba Science Center!

On the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601 t: (828) 322-8169

Catawba Science Center is a nonprofit science and technology museum serving NC’s western Piedmont region. Special attractions include temporary exhibits, a digital planetarium theater and marine touch pool and live sharks and stingrays. A community asset and regional destination, Catawba Science Center is dedicated to changing lives and inspiring learning through science and wonder. Learn more at www.CatawbaScience.org.

CSC is funded in part by the United Arts Fund of Catawba County. CSC is located in the Arts and Science Center of Catawba Valley, on the SALT Block, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory.