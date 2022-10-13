Hickory – The 2022 National Caregiver Symposium With ACAP of Hickory presents, I’m Tired. Please Help! Coping with Caregiver Stress and Burnout on Friday, November 4, from 1:00-4:00pm. The symposium will stream LIVE online.

More than 40 million adults in the US are providing care for a loved one. Whether the tasks are heavy or light, they often can stretch a person’s abilities to cope beyond their endurance. Yet, the need does not stop. How does one reconcile caregiving needs with constant physical/emotional exhaustion?

In response to a survey conducted this spring with past attendees, the 2022 Annual ACAP Caregiver Symposium will tackle this issue head-on. This national symposium will address ways to deal with the many stresses of caregiving, burnout, and family dynamics. You’ll join hundreds of others in a virtual community to hear from leading caregiving experts, become aware of helpful resources, experience support, and gain new caregiving insights. Last year, more than 500 people attended from 38 US states, the Virgin Isles, Canada, and Great Britain.

Speakers include:

Amy Goyer

AARP Family & Caregiving Expert, Author, Speaker & Consultant

Goyer’s keynote will draw from more than 35 years’ of experience working in the field of aging. She will share her personal caregiving journey as well as practical, actionable tips for caregivers.

Zachary White, Ph.D.

University Faculty, Author, Researcher & Consultant

Associate Professor of Communications at Queens University and co-author of The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver.

Donna Thomson

Author, Consultant, Speaker & University Instructor

Author and instructor on family caregiving, disability, and aging at McMaster University. Thomson is co-author of The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver.

All of our speakers bring to their presentation personal experiences as a caregiver for family members as well as their professional expertise.

For more information or to register online, please visit: https://www.acapcommunity.org/2022-caregiver-symposium/