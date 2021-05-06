Hickory – The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has rescheduled its May meeting. Traditionally, when the second Sunday of the month falls on a major holiday, the monthly meeting is moved to the third Sunday . With the second Sunday in May falling on Mother’s Day this year, the May Branch meeting will meet on May 16th. The Zoom link for the meeting will be posted on Facebook.

The meeting on the 16th is at 3:00 PM. The Facebook page address is: www.facebook.com/Hickory-NAACP-1709488226009828.The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Questions should be sent to hickorynaacp@gmail.com, or, call 828-322-6663.