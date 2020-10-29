Catawba, NC – A spooky fun day at Murray’s Mill for all ages on Saturday, October 31! Trunk or Treat with a contest for best trunk, costume contest for the kiddos is FREE and starts at 4:00! Schedule a tour of the haunted mill (buy haunted mill tour tickets in advance!) that is appropriate for all ages! Tours start at 2:00 Lots of spooky surprises will be all around the mill site!

Purchase tickets online through Murray’s Mill Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/MurraysMill

Tickets are to be picked up 30 minutes before Tour Time at the Murray’s Mill General Store. Murray’s Mill is located at 1489 Murrays Mill Rd, Catawba, NC 28609.