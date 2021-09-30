Catawba, NC – Mulberry Creek Farm is hosting two Autumn events at the Farm, located in Catawba, NC. Showcasing talented artisans/makers. Find special treasures along your way; savor your favorite refreshments; and delight in the performances from our stage. It’s an outdoor shopping experience with high quality offerings. Admission is $5.00 and children under 12 are admitted at no charge.

AUTUMN ARTISAN MARKET

October 23 & 24, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Showcasing talented artisans/makers. Find special treasures along your way; savor your favorite refreshments; and delight in the performances from our stage. This is a unique shopping experience with high quality, unique offerings.

HOLIDAY MISTLETOE MARKET

November 6 & 7, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You’re sure to find unique products as you visit our crafters/makers. This is a family friendly event that will have fun surprises for you and your kiddos! You’ll also be able to enjoy delicious food offerings and performances from our stage.

Mulberry Creek Farm is located at 4777 Old Catawba Road in Catawba NC.

Vendor applications are still being taken, please visit https://mulberrycreekfarmnc.com/vendors/ for more information.