Alexander County, NC – Did you know that approximately 20 percent of Alexander County citizens receive Medicaid services? This means that many local residents will be affected as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will transition most beneficiaries to NC Medicaid Managed Care on July 1.

Starting March 1, most current Medicaid clients will receive enrollment packets in the mail to help explain the process and to direct them to choose a health plan. Some people will remain in the current fee-for-service program (now called NC Medicaid Direct), and will not receive a letter.

For those who receive the mailing, it will provide important information about the open enrollment process and the transformation to NC Medicaid Managed Care. Alexander County DSS staff urges Medicaid recipients to be on the lookout for the enrollment packet in the mail to review the enclosed valuable information and to follow the instructions.

Open enrollment for a health plan in the new program begins March 15 and ends May 14. Anyone who does not self-enroll during this time will be auto-enrolled between May 15 and June 30; however, a client knows his/her needs best, so he/she is advised to choose the appropriate health plan.

Alexander County DSS staff will still determine Medicaid eligibility and provide basic advice, but cannot assist in the enrollment process or selection of a health plan.

Medicaid beneficiaries should visit www.ncmedicaidplans.gov to learn more about NC Medicaid Managed Care and the enrollment process. Beginning March 1, clients can chat with an enrollment specialist on the website or they can call the toll-free help line at 1-833-870-5500 to speak with an enrollment specialist. During open enrollment, the call center will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Clients may also use the NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app on Apple or Android.