Morganton, NC – Charles Hall, a U.S. Navy veteran, will receive a new roof on Monday, January 25, from K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Charles Hall was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 225 military members have received new roofs.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, please contact us at roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

About K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration

When disaster strikes, we know how hard it is to make a full recovery, especially if you can’t use your home or business following the event. That’s why K&L Dunrite Roofing and Restoration is here to take care of the cleanup.

Our women-owned business will restore your home or commercial building as well as your peace of mind — all while keeping your budget a top priority. We’ll walk you through the process, connecting you with our Subject Matter Experts, and getting straight to work on restoring your property as fast as possible. Plus, you’ll stay in the loop every step of the way. No matter the damage or time of day, you can always count on us to help you weather the storm! Learn more about our Roofing Contractor Team.