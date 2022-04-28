Morganton, NC – Morganton’s favorite Saturday farmers market opens on Saturday, May 7th at 8:00am. Morganton’s open-air farmers markets offer the best locally grown products in the area. By visiting the Market and supporting your local growers, you reduce your carbon footprint. Plenty of variety can be found right here at your own back door!

Fresh baked breads, pies, goat cheese, greens, flowers, eggs, honey, and crafts will be available each and every Saturday during the Market Season, which runs May-October.

The Morganton Farmers Market is a cash-only market with only a few vendors setup to accept debit/credit cards. Are you a shopper using SNAP, WIC, or Senior Vouchers? Be sure to stop by J&J Farms booth to receive your shopping tokens AND receive additional Double Bucks tokens.

The Farmers Market is located at 300 Beach Street, Morganton, NC 28655.