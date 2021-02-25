Hickory – At the climax of Conor McPherson’s 1997 play The Weir, a group of middle-aged men in a local pub in Sligo, Ireland listen spellbound as the only stranger in their midst, a woman from Dublin named Valerie who has rented a house in the area, tells them a ghost story. The Hickory Community Theatre will present this incredible play from March 18-28, with Christy Rhianna Branch of Morganton as Valerie.

Branch is a familiar face to local audiences, having most recently appeared at HCT as Charlotte Corday in the acclaimed production of The Revolutionists. In addition to many iconic roles on stage, Branch was the theatre’s costumer for seven seasons, and combined both those talents when HCT presented the world premiere of The Seamstress, with her in the title role. She says she was drawn to The Weir because the ghostly element was very appealing.

“I’m interested in shows that have the ability to make an audience discuss what they have just seen,” she said. “This show has the potential to do that. Valerie is a woman who has gone through a traumatic event and she opens up about that in a way that is both powerful and somewhat cathartic.”

Performances of The Weir are Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays (Mar 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 & 27) at 7:30pm, and Sundays (Mar 21 & 28) at 2:30pm. This production is rated R for strong adult language.

The Weir will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by email or contacting the box office at 828-328-2283.

In person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between 12pm and 5pm weekdays or email boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org.

The Weir is produced by Commscope. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the City of Hickory, Sunbelt Xpress and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-2021 Season. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Christy Rhianna Branch is Valerie in The Weir, coming to the Hickory Community Theatre, March 18-28, broadcasting live from the Jeffers Theatre and with limited in person seating. For show times and tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Carol Anne Hartman.