Mooresville, NC – Get Gourmet Fare from a bunch of trucks! The Downtown Mooresville Food Truck Festival is back on North Main Street from 5-8:30pm. Portions of Main Street will be closed for each event, so bring a chair, hang out in the street and stay a while, listen to some music, stroll the streets & shop. Gets crowded so come early!​

Current Food Truck lineup for June 5th (subject to change): Asian B on wheels, Hillbilly Philly and Pork & Pollo, Lobster Dogs, Mambos on Ruedas, OooWee BBQ, Sal’s Roadside Eatery, Skyview22 Food Truck, SOBER Mobile Bar, Taco Green-Go, The Laughing Onion, Wingz On Wheelz, Yummi Bahn Mi.