Hickory – In partnership with Time Tunnel Comics, Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will host a Mini Comic-Con event on Saturday, February 26, at Highland Recreation Center.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include trading cards, action figures, comics, and collectable items.

Admission for the event is free for anyone ages 15 and under, and $5 for anyone 16 and up.

Attendees are welcome to dress in their favorite Marvel or Anime costume. There will also be food trucks and outdoor games available.

For additional information or questions about this event, please contact Yadil Sanchez at 828-261-2251 or ysanchez@hickorync.gov.