Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest, presented by Window World, is pleased to share that artists and friends alike will join us in honoring music legend Doc Watson this week.

Doc Watson passed away on May 29, 2012. MerleFest artist relations manager Lindsay Craven reached out to see if some artists would like to share a special song and a memory of Doc Watson. “The response was amazing,” she said. “We have over 60 artists that have taken time to record a video and send in a song for us to share with our fans. It was only fitting to call this remembrance #DocWatsonWeek.” The event will close out with Doc’s final performance on the Creekside Stage in 2012.

To view the performances, tune into MerleFest’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts during the week. The videos will go out each hour, starting at 9 a.m. The links to the songs will remain online. Remaining Doc Watson Week Schedule:

Thursday, May 28:

1. The Barefoot Movement

2. Kathy Mattea

3. Charles Welch

4. Mitch Greenhill

5. None of the Above

6. Presley Barker

7. Paul Thorn

8. Jody Carroll

9. Billy Strings

10. Wayne Henderson

11. Amythyst Kiah

12. Sierra Hull

13. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Friday, May 29:

1. The Steel Wheels

2. Brothers Egg

3. Sierra Ferrell

4. Mark Bumgarner

5. Wyld Fern

6. Jim Lauderdale

7. Anna Lynch

8. Fireside Collective

9. Sam Bush

10. John McEuen

11. Jerry Douglas (Watson’s Blues)

12. Doc Watson