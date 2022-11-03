Hickory – Redhawk Publications is excited to announce the publication of “Long Guns & Great Fishing Runs,” Rhodney Honeycutt’s first published memoir. Honeycutt was indoctrinated into outdoor life at an early age through his grandfather, grandmother, and father, world-renowned bass fisherman Blake Honeycutt. Honeycutt entered the world of professional bass fishing in the late 1960s, where he associated with Ray Scott, Tom Mann, Roland Martin, and Forrest Wood. Honeycutt’s professional bass career was cut short when he was drafted by the U.S. military in 1971 and was shipped to boot camp to support his country.

In “Long Guns & Great Fishing Runs,” Honeycutt talks of his hunts with racing legends Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress, and many trips to his northern Saskatchewan Ghost Lake Ranch. Honeycutt also went on fishing escapades with Ray Scott and his friends at La Casa De Los Cinco Amigos at Lake Novillo, Mexico. Honeycutt made sure to pass down his love and respect for the outdoors by taking his children on safari in Africa or over the ridge in his home state of North Carolina, where they would hunt deer or turkey.

Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe comments, “Rhodney’s book is not just another memoir filled with accounts of amazing fishing and hunting trips. It’s a book about a man, his life in the outdoors, and the love and respect he has for it and those he shared it with.”

Honeycutt will donate 25% each of the net proceeds to the Youth & Conservation Programs of both the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and the Catawba Valley Wildlife Club.

To purchase Long Guns & Great Fishing Runs, visit: https://tinyurl.com/RhodneyHoneycutt

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina, as well as the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only N.C. community college with a publishing press offering over 100 titles to date. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit our website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.