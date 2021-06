Members of the Newton Elks Lodge #2042 Veterans Committee recently constructed a ramp to assist Willard Frazier, 21 year Army Veteran retired. Pictured are (L to R) Elks members James Morgan, Bob Belanger, Army Veteran Willard Frazier, and Elks member J.D. Heard. Other Elks Lodge members (not pictured) who assisted with this project were Paul Lail, Sarah Lail, and Kris Kearns. Elks Care! Elks Share!