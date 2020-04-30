Hickory – Hickory Public Library will bring author Elaine Weiss to our community virtually on Thursday, May 14, at 12:00 p.m. Weiss will discuss her book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote and answer questions for participants.

Elaine Weiss is an award-winning Baltimore-based journalist and author. The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote (Viking/Penguin) has won critical acclaim from the New York Times, Wall St. Journal, Christian Science Monitor, and The New Yorker, hailed as a “riveting, nail-biting political thriller” with powerful parallels to today’s political environment. The Woman’s Hour was a GoodReads Readers’ Choice Award winner, short-listed for the 2019 Chautauqua Prize, and received the American Bar Association’s highest honor, the 2019 Silver Gavel Award. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin production company is adapting the book for TV, with Hillary Rodham Clinton serving as Executive Producer.

Hickory Public Library and Catawba County Library are members of the Woman’s Suffrage Centennial Community Committee to provide programs highlighting the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Other committee members are the League of Women Voters’ of Catawba Valley, Historical Association of Catawba County, and Hickory Museum of Art. This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Limited copies of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win may be borrowed through both library systems.

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. We will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.