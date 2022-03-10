Hickory – The creative journey follows many pathways. Join us as Katherine Lee & Gail Baillargeon share the twists and turns of their own progress along the creative road.

Katherine Lee, a native of England, began her journey at age four, when she received a box of colored pencils. She segued into Modern Dance, which involves many aspects of design, from painting to wearable art. Hear all about Wabi Sabi, and how dance and art influenced each other, creating the multi-media artist she is today.

Gail Baillargeon is also a multi- media artist, but has taken a different path, resulting in her unique artistic expressions. As a recycler, using paper, fabrics, found and many other objects, she elicits both smiles and tears with her work, as it can be political, environmental, or just for fun.

Katherine and Gail will talk about their journeys on Saturday, March 19, from 2 to 3:30 with a 30 minute break in between. Come early to secure a seat and enjoy light refreshments. Expect to be inspired as well as gain insights into the nature of art and its effects upon the human psyche.

Trade Alley Art is located on the corner of Trade Alley and Second St in Hickory – 25 2nd St. For more information, visit tradealleyart.com.