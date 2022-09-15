Hickory – Meals on Wheels of Catawba County is adding a delivery route in Hickory in order to meet the growing demand for services for homebound seniors. In order to support this route, we are actively recruiting volunteers. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a nutritious meal and provide an important social connection to seniors in our community who are homebound. This new route will be picked up at First United Methodist Church at 311 3rd Ave NE – next to the SALT Block. A training for new volunteers is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21st at 10:30am at First United Method Church.

To register for this hour long training, please contact Amber Vega at 828-695-6598. A remote training option for new volunteers is also available. Volunteers commit to delivering meals once a month for 60-90 minutes. Meals are delivered Mondays through Thursdays. In addition to this new route, we have existing routes at 10 other pickup locations throughout Catawba County.

For more information about Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, please call us at 828-695-5610 or visit our website at mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.