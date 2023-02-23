Morganton, NC – Morganton Cultural Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their ideas for the Transformer Wraps Art Contest. Downtown Morganton’s newly renovated Courthouse Square is the bees knees….except these big, bulky, drab utility transformer boxes. So MCAC is going to ART THEM UP!

Local artists are invited to submit artwork that will be printed on vinyl wraps for these boxes right on the Courthouse Square food truck court. 3 artworks will be chosen, one for the large box ($500 winner) and 2 for the small boxes ($300/ea winner).

Art Requirements:

• Local artists only, must live within 50 miles of Morganton, NC

• All artwork must be vector or scaled to fit the dimensions of boxes

Schedule:

Deadline to submit is March 31st at 5pm

Winners announced second week of April

Wraps installed in May and stay up until they need to be replaced at will of MCAC

For site location, submission guidelines and dimensions, please visit website: morganton.art. Questions? Please contact Sharon Jablonski at: sjablonski@morgantonnc.gov or 828-443-0886.

Example of Transformer Wrap