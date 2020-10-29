Embden, ME (AP) – A man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine.

Shane Houston, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin earlier this month, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.

He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.

The penny is not in pristine condition. Houston said it might fetch $200 but he has no intention of selling it.

On the same trip, he also found an 1818 penny, a full wagon wheel and a musket ball.

The ammunition was measured at 0.75 caliber, making it British in origin.