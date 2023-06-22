Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club June 24th meeting will feature a presentation on making wooden rocking chairs. The club will meet at 9:30 AM at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Walt Liggett will give a presentation on making Hal Taylor rocking chairs. With discussion and demonstration, he will cover many aspects of the process, including materials, assembly techniques, finishes, and maintenance. A single Hal Taylor chair has sold for as much as $9,000. You can see examples of these rocking chairs at haltaylor.com.

Walt is well qualified to give the presentation. Walt knew and worked with Hal Taylor and has been making the Hal Taylor Rocker since 2005. Walt is a club member and an experienced woodcrafter. He built his first woodworking project in 8th grade, a hand-planed box-nail tool box. Now retired, he has had a workshop in one form or another throughout his working career. Most days you will find him in his two-story wood shop he built out back. Because of requests from friends and family he also builds a wide variety of custom pieces. You can follow him on Instagram @dust_maker.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 60 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.