Morgonton, NC – Save The Date! MADE (Morganton Arts Design and Engineering) Competition is returning with a design challenge and showcase in the Spring of 2021! Full details will be released on January 4th. The competition gives middle and high school students the opportunity to apply their critical thinking skills, combining Art, Design, and Engineering to create a functional lamp.

MADE was developed as part of the Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. occurring annually in September. Over the last two years students competed in teams in the “Wind Turbine Challenge” and the “ECO Chair Challenge”, an on-site engineering and design extravaganza. This year, to accommodate for physical distancing requirements, students will compete as individuals, building the projects at home.

This competition was developed by the Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. along with the Burke County Public School System, and this year, TOSS. It is generously sponsored by Work in Burke and made possible by funding from The Duke Energy Foundation.

Visit: https://morgantonfest.org/made-competition/