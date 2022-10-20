Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s Victorian gothic production of Shakespeare’s gripping tragedy, MACBETH, continues its run this weekend in the Jeffers Theatre.

The plot of this classic play centers on a Scottish lord who is manipulated into murder and madness by three witches and their prophecies.

In the HCT production, this trio evokes three of the Victorian era’s most iconic horror characters – the Woman in Black, Springheel Jack and the Ghostly Child.

After the opening night performance, Erin H. said, “The entire play is so foreboding, and the three witches are probably the creepiest aspect of it.”

Performances of MACBETH are October 14-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays, October 16th and 23rd at 2:30 and Thursday, October 27th at 7:30.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. MACBETH is sponsored in part by Rob and Erin Hooks.

PHOTO: The three witches (from left – Taylor Edwards, Ashlen Cheers and Ray Christian-Dickens) look on from above as Macduff (Madison Cole, left) and Malcom (Lark Bodnar) exit the castle in MACBETH at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Ken Burns.