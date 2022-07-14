Hickory – Bring a sack lunch on Monday, July 18 at 12pm and eat while you learn all about Social Security with Doug Frye from the Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA). Doug will cover information such as who is eligible for Social Security benefits, what a Defined Benefit Plan is, and the different types of Annuities. This program is free for adults but space is limited so registration is encouraged.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged for this program.

To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.