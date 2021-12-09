Lenoir, NC – On Friday, December 10, at 6:00pm, the City of Lenoir staff will fill and light thousands of luminaries to display on the graves at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The purpose of the event is to remember the people buried in the cemetery and to honor their families. Cars fill the cemetery roads for hours during the event as people come to see beautiful lights and remember their loved ones.

Staff will be using real candles this year.

Lighting generally starts around 4:30 pm, and the Luminary Display starts at 6:00 pm. The Rain date will be Friday Dec. 17, 2021.

Blue Ridge Memorial Park is located at 2017 Wilkesboro Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645.