Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomed Christopher Parsons as the featured artist in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery for September 2022. All are invited to come meet the artist and enjoy a reception with refreshments on Saturday, August 13th 1:00pm-3:00pm in the Lucas Mansion 2nd floor Art Gallery located 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Christopher Parsons resides in Bethlehem with wife, Lindee Parsons, their children and pets. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University and his Master of Arts degree from Gardner-Webb University. Christopher is employed with Hickory Public Schools as the Art Teacher for Northview Middle School. For over twenty-seven years, Chris has shared his passion and knowledge of the arts with countless students. He has taught visual arts, music and theater in and out of the school setting.

His latest works have focused on merging traditional landscape oil painting with modern, oil enamel, spray-paint space art. The marriage of the different styles and techniques have produced some images that he likes to call “Spacescapes”.

Christopher’s artwork has been on display in galleries in North Carolina including The Historic Gertrude Smith House in Mount Airy, Lenoir Rhyne University, and The Rock School in Valdese. Chris’ influences include Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Frank Frazetta, Boris Vallejo, and Bob Ross. He relies on a blend of styles and techniques to create his unique images. Chris draws his inspiration from nature, mythology, religion, science fiction, and popular culture.

The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm and on Saturdays from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are handicap accessible.

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org

Photo: Artwork by Christopher Parsons. Provided by artist.