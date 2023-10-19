Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series returns in September for its 35th season and will host an impressive and engaging variety of authors, poets, artists and more on campus this academic year. All events, which take place on the LR campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free and open to the public.

Next up is N.K. Jemisin on Thursday, November 9, 2023, 7 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium. N.K. Jemisin is the first author in the genre’s history to win three consecutive Best Novel Hugo Awards for her Broken Earth trilogy. Her work has won the Nebula and Locus Awards, and she is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow. The first book in her current Great Cities trilogy, “The City We Became,” is a New York Times bestseller.

Jemisin’s speculative works range from fantasy to science fiction to the undefinable; her themes include resistance to oppression, the inseverability of the liminal and the coolness of Stuff Blowing Up. She’s been an instructor for Clarion and Clarion West writing workshops. She also was formerly the science fiction and fantasy book reviewer at The New York Times. In her spare time, she’s a gamer and gardener, responsible for saving the world from King Ozzymandias, her dangerously intelligent ginger cat, and his destructive sidekick, the Marvelous Master Magpie.

