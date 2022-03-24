Hickory – Lenoir Rhyne University’s Visiting Writers Series will host Robin Wall Kimmerer on Thursday, April 7, at 7:00pm. in the PE Monroe Auditorium on campus.

Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, The State University of New York Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. In addition, she is a founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, whose mission is to create programs that draw on the wisdom of both indigenous and scientific knowledge for shared sustainability goals.

Kimmerer tours widely and has been featured on NPR’s On Being with Krista Tippett. In 2015, she addressed the general assembly of the United Nations on the topic of “Healing Our Relationship with Nature.”

As a writer and a scientist, her interests in restoration include restoration of ecological communities and restoration of relationships to land. She earned a bachelor’s degree in botany from SUNY, a master’s degree, and a doctorate in botany from the University of Wisconsin. Kimmerer is the author of numerous scientific papers on plant ecology, bryophyte ecology, traditional knowledge, and restoration ecology. She lives on an old farm in upstate New York, tending gardens both cultivated and wild.

The LRU’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium is located at 625 7th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

For more information on VWS, please visit https://www.lr.edu/public-events/visiting-writers-series.