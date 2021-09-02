Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne Vaccine Ambassadors are proud to announce winners of the “We Can Fight COVID!” art contest. Dozens of young artists created and submitted artwork that promoted COVID safety. Their entries were judged by Claire Pope, assistant professor of visual art and coordinator of the art program at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“Judging the contest was difficult,” said Pope. “Each participant took a unique approach to creating a design with an impactful message. It was an honor to be included in this effort as the submissions made me smile and inspired me with their creativity, technical abilities, and valuable guidance towards healthy practices to prevent the spread of COVID. I hope they do the same for our community.”

In the junior division, 10-year-old artist Emma won first place for “Mask Warrior,” an illustration of a hero fighting COVID through masking. “I hope my drawing inspires people to wear a mask and protect themselves and others against COVID-19,” said Emma. Second place winner Evaline Tanzie, age 11, painted “Spreading Love with Vaccines,” a colorful and hopeful depiction of the good COVID vaccines can do.

Senior division winner Tanuj Samaddar, age 16, said “I hope our artworks would be able to create sufficient awareness in the community regarding the precautionary measures that should be undertaken to avoid this deadly virus.” His winning entry presented a tableau of images that have become familiar since March 2020, focusing especially on the efforts of healthcare workers. Olivia Segura, age 15, won second place for her re-creation of the iconic Rosie the Riveter receiving a COVID vaccination.

The submissions covered a wide variety of materials including drawing, painting and collage. A brother and sister each won honorable mentions in the junior category for their unique submissions. Gillian Scher, age 8, created a snow globe to show a family protecting itself against COVID-19 with a vaccine bubble and her brother Grayson Scher, age 10, used fondant to decorate a cake showing a masked face on a plate decorated with the signature spike protein shape of coronavirus. Other honorable mentions include positive masking messages by Clara Tanzie, age 10, Alden Tanzie, age 7, and Finley, age 9.

First place winners:

Junior Division. “Masked Warrior” by Emma, age 10

Senior Division. untitled by Tanuj, age 16

Second place winners:

Junior Division. “Spreading Love with Vaccines” by Evaline, age 11

Senior Division. untitled by Olivia, age 15

Honorable Mentions:

“Masked Cake Face”, Grayson Scher, age 10

“Staying Safe – A Snow Globe”, Gillian Scher, age 8

“Masking is Love”, Clara Tanzie, age 10

“Rainbow Mask”, Alden Tanzie, age 7

“If you have ears where a mask”, Finley, age 9.