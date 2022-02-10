Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series will host poet D. M. Spratley, on Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium located at 625 7th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

North Carolina native D. M. Spratley (she/her) is a mixed-race, Black, queer, Southern poet. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in POETRY, 32 Poems, Shenandoah, Drunken Boat, and the Lambda Literary Poetry Spotlight, among other journals.

She has received fellowships from the North Carolina Arts Council, the Wildacres Leadership Institute, and Hollins University, and her poem “Each Morning an Animal” won the 2020 Sundress Publications Broadside Contest. She received her Master of Fine Arts from Hollins University and her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, where she completed a creative thesis under the guidance of Tracy K. Smith.

She is currently working on a full-length poetry manuscript and a fiction project, and her micro-chapbook, Some Tricks I Was Born Knowing, was published in August 2020. During spring 2022, Spratley is Lenoir-Rhyne’s Visiting Writer-in-Residence, teaching a creative writing course to students.

Spratley lives in North Carolina and works as an independent consultant with organizations that seek to build intersectional, anti-racist strategies and practices.

Please note: This is a rescheduled event. The original event was scheduled to occur on January 20, 2022.

