Newton, NC – Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief and Healing, in partnership with Rising Hope Farm, is providing a 3-week group for those in the community who have lost a child of any age. The therapeutic presence of animals, particularly horses, allows one to express feelings that often have no words and bring a peace and stillness that once seemed out of reach.

This intimate group will meet on January 14th, January 21st, and January 28th from 5:00p until 6:30p at Rising Hope Farm, 3775 Bethany Church Road, Claremont, NC. Space is limited.

To register, please call 828.466.0466 ext. 2171.

For more information on other programs and services offered at Carolina Caring, please visit us at www.carolinacaring.org