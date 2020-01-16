Hickory – The Longview Lions Club will be hosting it’s 9th annual Chili Cook Off sponsored by Long View Drug. Proceeds from the event will go to support South West Primary School’s general fund. Event will be held Saturday February 1st at the Long View Recreation Department starting at 4:00 pm lasting till 6:00pm.

Chili Cook Off entrants should have their entries at the recreation center no later than 3:00 pm for the judging.

Cost for adult is $7.00 includes chili, drink and dessert, children under 12 years is $5.00 and children under 5 eat free. Option for non-chili dinners, two hot dogs and chips can be substituted. Entertainment will be provided by the Hickory Public School orchestra ensemble.

For more information: Long View Lions Face Book, blademannc@yahoo.com or 828 455 4936.