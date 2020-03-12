Hickory, NC – The Long View Lions Club presents their 10th Annual Team Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 28th from 7am until 3pm at the Lake Hickory- Wittenburg Access off Wildlife Access Road, Hickory located in Alexander County.

Eligibility: 18 years of age is minimum registration age. A parent or adult must accompany any contestant under 18 years of age. Maximum age adult/child team is 15 years old.

Registration: Pre-entry $80.00 per team with March 21st deadline for mailing entry. On the day of the event is $90.00 cash only. All tournament rules should be read carefully before signing the completed entry form when registering. There will be $5.00 BIG BASS POT and $25.00 PER TEAM SIDE POT.

Guaranteed Prizes Include:

First Place – $1,000

Second Place – $500

Third Place – $300

100% PAYBACK SIDE POT

100% PAYBACK BIG FISH POT

Checks should be made payable to Long View Lions Club with designation fishing tournament in memo section. Mail to:

Lion Eric Killian

4404 Jetty Lane

Hickory, NC 28602

For questions, please call Eric at 828-455-4938 or e-mail: blademannc@yahoo.com.

Sportsmanship: All contestants are required to comply with North Carolina Game Fish Laws and Regulations. Alcoholic beverages, stimulants, and/or depressants are prohibited in any teams boats. All contestant should conduct themselves in sportsman’s like manner.

Fishing Conditions: Tournament will be held regardless of weather conditions. However, the Tournament Officials may change starting times as it is deemed necessary for the safety of the contestants.

According to Lion Eric Killian, 10th Annual Long View Lions Club Team Bass Fishing Tournament Chairperson, proceeds from his clubs fishing tournament provides services for the blind/visually impaired and needy of Catawba County. “Last year, the Long View Lions Club purchased 9,000 pounds.”