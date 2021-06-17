Long View, NC- Have you been wondering how someone gets in touch with your local Lions Club? Have wanted to purchase a Lions Club broom or make a contribution to a Lions Club? What is the mission of Lions Club International? When and where does the Long View Lions Club meet?

But weren’t sure whom to contact! The answers to these questions and more will be discussed.

On Saturday, June 19th, the Long View Lions Club has scheduled a broom sale and bucket brigade from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Lions Club members are to meet at 9:00 P.M. in Fresh Air Galaxy Food Centers parking lot, located 339 1st Avenue SW in Long View. Volunteering in shifts, Long View Lions will be conducting their bucket brigade at the traffic lights at the intersections of 33rd Street, SW and 1st Avenue, SW adjacent to Fresh Air Galaxy Food Centers and Shear Faith Hair Design. Proceeds from this event will benefit the blind/visually impaired and other Lions Club charities.

Lions will be selling a dust pan and assortment of whisk, children(hearth), angle head and soft bristle synthetic, household, warehouse/patio, and push brooms. These durable Lions Club brooms prices range from $6.00 to $18.00. Another local Lions Club broom sale and bucket brigade will be held in the Fall. Please give generosity to Lions Club bucket brigade and purchase one or more Lions Club brooms.

Where There’s A Need….. There’s a Lion….

Lions Club International provides services through its five Global Causes as follows:

· Diabetes – to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with it.

· Vision- to prevent avoidable blindness and improve quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired.

· Hunger- to ensure all community members have access to nutritious foods.

· Environment – to substantially protect and restore our community to improve the well-being of all communities.

· Childhood Cancer- to help those affected by childhood cancer survive and thrive.

The Long View Lions Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday nights at 7:00 P.M. in the Long View Recreation Center. Currently, the local Lions Club is actively looking for dedicated community minded men and ladies to join their ranks, and to assist in their variety of service projects and fund raisers. To learn more about the Long View Lions Club, you are encouraged to support their June 19th bucket brigade and broom sale.

Lions Club International – http://www.lionsclubs.org

North Carolina Lions, Inc. – http://nclionsinc.org