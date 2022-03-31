Valdese, NC- Saturday, April 2nd will close out the 2021-2022 Bluegrass at the Rock season with a performance from Lonesome River Band. The last of six performances, Lonesome River Band was originally scheduled as the season opener, but had to be postponed due to illness. The band will take the stage at 7:30 P.M. this Saturday, the excitement more apparent than ever from Bluegrass at the Rock patrons as the anticipation for their performance builds.

“Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the group that is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. With two stellar lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Kameron Keller (bass), the band seamlessly comes together, performing the trademark sound that fans continue to embrace.”

Director of Community Affairs for Valdese, Morrissa Angi reflects on the season and looks forward to an excellent final performance. “This season was tricky to navigate at times, between COVID-19 restrictions and postponements, but we are ending the season feeling grateful for the wonderful bands and our loyal attendees who have made these shows worth every challenge. We know Lonesome River Band will close out a great season with a bang. We can’t wait to host them at the Rock!” Angi always encourages concert attendees to take advantage of vibrant downtown Valdese before the show. “Make plans to enjoy dinner at one of our 12 locally owned restaurants here in Valdese or browse the many unique shops on Main Street.”

Tickets may be purchased in advance at a presale price of $20 by visiting concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.00 the night of the show. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the show begins at 7:30 P.M. For more information about Bluegrass at the Rock or other Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com.

Photo: Lonesome River Band.