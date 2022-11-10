Catawba Festival and Parade – Nov. 12: The town of Catawba will host its 18th annual Veterans Festival and Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. The parade will be at 2 p.m. The festival will feature live music, food, vendors and a kid zone.

Maiden Celebration – Nov. 11: The town of Maiden will host a Veterans Day event to honor veterans Friday, Nov. 11, at the Maiden Recreation Community Center. Activities begin at 10 a.m. The recreation center is at 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden.

L.P. Frans Stadium – Nov. 11: The Carolina Caring, Catawba County Veterans Service Office and the Hickory Elks Lodge are honoring veterans with a program and lunch at L.P. Frans Stadium on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson – Nov. 12: Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson plans to honor and celebrate those who have served or are active in branches of the U.S. military with food, beer and live music. The celebration will be Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Caldwell Arts Council – Nov. 12: Hudson, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council will host renowned bluegrass band Nu-Blu for a fundraiser concert to benefit their Foothills Veterans in Art program. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, at The HUB Station Arts Center Auditorium in Hudson, NC. Limited seating is available and general admission tickets can be purchased for $20 each at www.caldwellarts.com.